Trump's Tariff Troubles: Tensions with Neighbors

Amid rising tensions, President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that his administration plans to proceed with imposing tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. This comes as a deadline approaches next week for a pause on such actions.

Speaking at the White House, Trump reiterated his stance that the United States has been unfairly treated by its neighbors and allies, not only by Canada and Mexico but by several other countries. "We're on time with the tariffs, and it seems like that's moving along very rapidly," he remarked.

Trump criticized the treatment from various nations, maintaining that the U.S. has been historically taken advantage of, and insists the tariff plans are progressing apace.

(With inputs from agencies.)