Dollar Climbs Amid Tariff Tensions with Mexico and Canada

The dollar rose after hitting a two-month low, driven by safe-haven flows amid U.S. tariff plans on Mexico and Canada. President Trump's announcement on proceeding with tariffs influenced currency markets, and despite recent economic data showing U.S. weakness, risk-off sentiment maintains dollar strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 07:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, the dollar gained strength on Tuesday after a sharp decline, driven by political tensions around tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada spurred investors to move towards safe-haven assets, benefiting the dollar. This decision came despite diplomatic efforts to ease tariff impacts.

The rise in the dollar also affected other currencies negatively, with experts citing economic uncertainties and tariff concerns as key factors yet to be resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

