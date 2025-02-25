Dollar Climbs Amid Tariff Tensions with Mexico and Canada

In a surprising turn, the dollar gained strength on Tuesday after a sharp decline, driven by political tensions around tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada spurred investors to move towards safe-haven assets, benefiting the dollar. This decision came despite diplomatic efforts to ease tariff impacts.

The rise in the dollar also affected other currencies negatively, with experts citing economic uncertainties and tariff concerns as key factors yet to be resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)