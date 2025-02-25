U.S.-Drafted U.N. Resolution on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Marks a New Diplomatic Approach

The United Nations Security Council, on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adopted a resolution drafted by the United States, aiming for neutrality in the ongoing conflict. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate peace, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy under his administration.

Despite acknowledging the resolution's imperfections, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia considered it a foundation for future peace settlements. The Security Council was previously in a stalemate due to Russia's veto power. However, the General Assembly has repeatedly backed Ukraine's sovereignty, stressing the need for lasting peace.

The resolution received mixed support, with some U.N. members abstaining from the vote. Critics, including British and French ambassadors, emphasized the importance of upholding international law and sending a clear message against aggression, warning against the resolution's implications on diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)