Left Menu

Security Council Adopts Neutral Resolution on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The U.N. Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, taking a neutral stance. The resolution, proposed by President Donald Trump, aims to facilitate peace talks, despite mixed reactions and a failed similar proposal at the General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 08:29 IST
Security Council Adopts Neutral Resolution on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aimed at promoting peace talks. The U.S. resolution notably reflects President Donald Trump's altered approach towards the conflict as he seeks to mediate an end to hostilities between the two nations.

Despite the support from the Security Council, with ten countries voting in favor and five abstentions, the resolution failed to garner the same consensus in the 193-member General Assembly. The General Assembly has consistently backed Ukraine's sovereignty, demanding a fair and lasting peace through resolutions that, while non-binding, carry symbolic political significance globally.

The resolution momentarily breaks the deadlock at the Security Council, previously stalled due to Russian vetoes. However, concerns linger among European allies and Ukraine regarding Trump's focus on Russia, as they fear being sidelined in the peace process. The resolution is touted as a starting point towards peace, but many maintain that clarity on the war's causes is crucial for any enduring resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025