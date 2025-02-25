Security Council Adopts Neutral Resolution on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant development, the United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aimed at promoting peace talks. The U.S. resolution notably reflects President Donald Trump's altered approach towards the conflict as he seeks to mediate an end to hostilities between the two nations.

Despite the support from the Security Council, with ten countries voting in favor and five abstentions, the resolution failed to garner the same consensus in the 193-member General Assembly. The General Assembly has consistently backed Ukraine's sovereignty, demanding a fair and lasting peace through resolutions that, while non-binding, carry symbolic political significance globally.

The resolution momentarily breaks the deadlock at the Security Council, previously stalled due to Russian vetoes. However, concerns linger among European allies and Ukraine regarding Trump's focus on Russia, as they fear being sidelined in the peace process. The resolution is touted as a starting point towards peace, but many maintain that clarity on the war's causes is crucial for any enduring resolution.

