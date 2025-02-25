Kashmiri Samaj Challenges Government Over Sharda Peeth Access

Ravindra Pandit, the president of All India Kashmiri Samaj, has voiced criticism against the Indian government's 'indifference' regarding the acquisition of worship rights at the historic Sharda Peeth temple, situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During a press briefing at Sringeri Math, Pandit highlighted the limitations posed by the current India-Pakistan treaty, allowing only those with relatives in PoK to visit the temple. However, he pointed out that no Kashmiri Hindus have relatives there, effectively barring their access. Despite assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah about resolving this issue, no time frame has been provided for action.

Pandit warned that failure to address the encroachments and access issues could lead them to seek intervention from the International Court of Justice or consider crossing the Line of Control. He further urged the government to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits and establish a shrine board for temple protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)