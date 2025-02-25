Dramatic Rescue at Maharashtra Secretariat: Protester Saved by Safety Net
A protester named Vijay Sashte leaped from the seventh floor of Maharashtra's Mantralaya, landing safely on a net intended to prevent suicides. He aimed to draw attention to grievances about illegal land sales in Pune. Despite injuries, he was promptly hospitalized and the incident underscored his claims of police harassment.
A dramatic incident occurred at the Maharashtra secretariat on Tuesday when a 41-year-old protester attempted to jump from the seventh floor of the high-security building. The safety net on the second floor successfully prevented a potential tragedy, officials reported.
The protester, identified as Vijay Sashte, suffered back injuries and was rescued promptly by police stationed at Mantralaya. He was taken to St. George's Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Sashte was in Mumbai from Pune to submit a petition to the Chief Minister's Office regarding an alleged illegal land sale involving forged documents.
Sashte claimed that a man had used forged papers to sell grazing land, deceiving authorities and cheating the Pune Municipal Corporation. He further alleged that local police in Pune's Warje Malwadi were unhelpful and had harassed him, leaving him without justice for six years, leading to his desperation.
