Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Controversial Case
A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was accused of facilitating an offender's escape from police. The court found no obstruction in police duty, focusing on the right of private defense. Despite Khan's criminal history, the court determined there was no need for custodial interrogation.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, allowing him temporary freedom while under investigation for allegedly assisting an offender in escaping police confinement. The court noted that the accused's action didn't hinder police duties.
The Special Judge remarked that Shahwez Khan, the alleged offender, had been under threat of unlawful confinement, thereby justifying the intervention. The court cited Section 35 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, acknowledging the right of private defense.
Despite Delhi Police's assertions of Amanatullah Khan's multiple past involvements in criminal activities, the court decided past antecedents didn't warrant denial of bail. Khan must cooperate with investigators, refrain from fleeing or tampering with evidence, and cannot leave the country without permission.
