Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of RJD MLC

The Supreme Court has called for the immediate reinstatement of an RJD MLC expelled for misbehavior in the House. The court found the expulsion disproportionate and quashed election orders for the vacant seat. The verdict underscores democracy and demands responsible conduct in legislative affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Patna | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:25 IST
Supreme Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of RJD MLC
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court directed the immediate reinstatement of an RJD Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) who had been expelled last year for misbehaving with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the House.

A Division Bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, ruled in favor of Sunil Kumar Singh who had opposed his June expulsion by the Bihar legislative council, whereas the Ethics Committee had filed a report on his conduct.

The court called the act 'abhorrent' but ruled that the punishment was 'excessive and disproportionate'. Recognizing the ruling as a triumph for democracy, the court quashed the by-election order for Singh's previously vacant seat. Following this, Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh mentioned he would abide by the court's ruling once the document was received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025