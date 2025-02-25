Supreme Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of RJD MLC

The Supreme Court directed the immediate reinstatement of an RJD Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) who had been expelled last year for misbehaving with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the House.

A Division Bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, ruled in favor of Sunil Kumar Singh who had opposed his June expulsion by the Bihar legislative council, whereas the Ethics Committee had filed a report on his conduct.

The court called the act 'abhorrent' but ruled that the punishment was 'excessive and disproportionate'. Recognizing the ruling as a triumph for democracy, the court quashed the by-election order for Singh's previously vacant seat. Following this, Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh mentioned he would abide by the court's ruling once the document was received.

