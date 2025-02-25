Supreme Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of RJD MLC
The Supreme Court has called for the immediate reinstatement of an RJD MLC expelled for misbehavior in the House. The court found the expulsion disproportionate and quashed election orders for the vacant seat. The verdict underscores democracy and demands responsible conduct in legislative affairs.
The Supreme Court directed the immediate reinstatement of an RJD Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) who had been expelled last year for misbehaving with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the House.
A Division Bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, ruled in favor of Sunil Kumar Singh who had opposed his June expulsion by the Bihar legislative council, whereas the Ethics Committee had filed a report on his conduct.
The court called the act 'abhorrent' but ruled that the punishment was 'excessive and disproportionate'. Recognizing the ruling as a triumph for democracy, the court quashed the by-election order for Singh's previously vacant seat. Following this, Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh mentioned he would abide by the court's ruling once the document was received.
