A tragic incident unfolded in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, where Russian military attacks led to significant casualties. One person was killed, and at least 14 others, including four children, sustained injuries, according to Ukrainian national police.

The attack struck a residential district, causing damage to 17 houses. Kramatorsk, situated approximately 17 kilometers from the active combat line, has been a persistent target of Russian aggression, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the region.

Authorities are working to manage the aftermath of the attack and assess the full extent of the damage. The incident underscores the volatile situation in the Donetsk region, where hostilities remain a constant threat to civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)