Regional Forces Consider Troop Deployment in M23-Controlled Congo
Eastern and Southern African countries evaluate deploying troops to stabilize eastern DR Congo regions under M23 rebel control. The EAC and SADC seek a mandate to secure these areas and potentially involve MONUSCO. Negotiations with M23 aim to reopen vital supply routes in the area.
In a concerted effort to stabilize the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eastern and Southern African nations are examining the possibility of deploying troops to areas currently controlled by M23 rebels, according to a document procured by Reuters on Tuesday.
The inquiry follows previous calls for a ceasefire by the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to end the prolonged conflict in this mineral-rich zone, which has resulted in at least 7,000 casualties since January, as stated by Congo's prime minister.
The regional blocs are contemplating seeking a mandate, possibly involving the African Union and strengthening the U.N. peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, to manage M23-held territories in North and South Kivu provinces, where humanitarian challenges persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M23
- Congo
- Eastern Africa
- Southern Africa
- EAC
- SADC
- troop deployment
- peacekeeping
- MONUSCO
- humanitarian
