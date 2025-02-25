Justice Prevails: Richard Glossip's Conviction Overturned in High-Profile Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip in a landmark decision on Tuesday. The ruling found that prosecutors had violated Glossip's constitutional rights by failing to correct false testimony given by their key witness, effectively ruling in favor of a new trial.

Justice Sotomayor, joined by a 5-3 majority, emphasized the lack of physical evidence connecting Glossip to the crime, noting reliance solely on testimony from Justin Sneed. Sneed, who had a plea deal, confessed to the murder in exchange for testifying that Glossip orchestrated the crime.

The ruling is a major win for Glossip, 62, who has claimed innocence for over two decades. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, supporting the appeal, agreed the conviction was flawed, vowing to ensure future proceedings uphold justice. The decision halts planned executions while ensuring deeper scrutiny of prosecutorial actions.

