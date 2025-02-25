West Bengal Sets New MSP for Potatoes to Aid Farmers

In a significant move to support potato farmers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state cabinet has approved a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 900 per quintal. This decision is intended to alleviate farmers' challenges and prevent the distress sale of potatoes, Banerjee stated during a press briefing at the state secretariat.

Criticizing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing water without prior intimation, Banerjee highlighted the resultant crop damage, particularly affecting potato fields. She assured farmers of government support, including a Rs 321 crore crop insurance fund and plans to purchase damaged potatoes to mitigate their losses.

Additionally, the cabinet confirmed the inaugural ceremony of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, scheduled for Akshaya Tritiya on April 30. Banerjee emphasized the inclusion of representatives from various religious and charitable trusts in the temple's board of trustees.

(With inputs from agencies.)