Tragic Collision: Wedding Party Bus and Milk Tanker Crash in Bihar

A tragic accident in Bihar's Begusarai district resulted in the death of three wedding party members and injured 15 others when their bus collided with a milk tanker. The incident occurred in Rani village, and further investigations are ongoing to identify the victims.
In a heartbreaking incident in Bihar, at least three members of a wedding party lost their lives, while 15 others sustained injuries in a bus accident.
The unfortunate collision occurred late Tuesday night when the bus collided head-on with a milk tanker in Rani village, situated in Begusarai district. The tragic event unfolded under the jurisdiction of Bachwara police station.
Police authorities, led by Station House Officer Vivek Bharti, expedited rescue efforts, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, where their conditions have been reported stable. Further investigations are being conducted to ascertain the identities of the victims and the cause of the accident.
