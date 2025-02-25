Syria's New Dawn: Inclusive Transition Amidst Challenges

Syria's new leadership, spearheaded by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), convened a national dialogue following the fall of former President Bashar Assad. This marks the end of almost 14 years of civil war, promising a new chapter of governance.

During the conference in Damascus, interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa emphasized the opportunity for reconstructing Syria, acknowledging obstacles like economic recovery and justice mechanisms for war crimes. Although the government pledges inclusive governance, minority communities like Kurds and Alawites remain skeptical.

Externally, Syria faces geopolitical tensions, particularly with Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu warned against HTS forces approaching southern Damascus. However, Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani asserted the nation's sovereignty, indicating an effort to rebuild international ties and end sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)