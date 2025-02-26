Left Menu

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release Stalled Foreign Aid

A federal judge demands the Trump administration release billions in frozen US foreign aid, criticizing their non-compliance with previous orders. The freeze stems from a Trump executive order, interrupted crucial life-saving programs abroad, and has been legally contested by nonprofits.

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release Stalled Foreign Aid
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to release billions of dollars in frozen U.S. foreign aid within two days, following their lack of compliance with a court order issued earlier this month. The dispute arose from a lawsuit filed by nonprofit organizations against the administration's funding freeze.

US District Judge Amir H Ali's ruling came after the Trump administration halted foreign assistance through the US Agency for International Development and the State Department, following an executive order by President Donald Trump. The order targeted programs deemed wasteful and not aligned with his foreign policy objectives.

Nonprofit groups that rely on federal grant money for international work argue that the freeze violates federal law and disrupts vital life-saving programs overseas. This is the second instance where the administration has been criticized for not complying with court orders, with another judge recently citing similar issues domestically.

