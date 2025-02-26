Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Funding Freeze

A federal judge in Washington, Loren AliKhan, has prolonged an injunction against the Trump administration's plans to enforce an expansive freeze on federal funding. The move seeks to protect trillions in grants, loans, and other supports amid ongoing legal challenges.

Judge AliKhan, appointed by former President Joe Biden, emphasized the necessity of maintaining the freeze's block. She responded to nonprofits and small businesses worried the administration might again attempt to curtail financial resources, asserting that the injunction safeguards against potentially severe harm.

The legal dispute originated after the Office of Management and Budget issued a January 27 memo instructing federal agencies to pause spending on certain programs. The memo's withdrawal did not quell concerns, given public declarations implying the funding freeze policy persists.

