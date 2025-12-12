Crackdown on Land Mafia: Karnataka's Battle Against Illegal Land Grants

Karnataka's Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has declared a stringent approach against officials and land mafia involved in the illegal allocation of 'Bagair Hukum' land.

Responding to MLC Ramesh Babu in the Legislative Council, the minister highlighted serious irregularities in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, revealing that fake cultivation certificates were issued to facilitate land encroachment.

Gowda emphasized tolerance towards illegal land grants is over, and an FIR has been filed against those using fraudulent certificates. An investigative team has been active since November 13, analyzing evidence and verifying signatures to confirm document authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)