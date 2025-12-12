Left Menu

Crackdown on Land Mafia: Karnataka's Battle Against Illegal Land Grants

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced actions against officials and the land mafia for illegal 'Bagair Hukum' land grants. An investigation in Chikkanayakanahalli found fake certificates used for encroachment. Criminal proceedings and disciplinary actions are planned as the probe verifies document authenticity and official involvement.

Karnataka's Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has declared a stringent approach against officials and land mafia involved in the illegal allocation of 'Bagair Hukum' land.

Responding to MLC Ramesh Babu in the Legislative Council, the minister highlighted serious irregularities in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, revealing that fake cultivation certificates were issued to facilitate land encroachment.

Gowda emphasized tolerance towards illegal land grants is over, and an FIR has been filed against those using fraudulent certificates. An investigative team has been active since November 13, analyzing evidence and verifying signatures to confirm document authenticity.

