Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release Frozen Foreign Aid Funds

In a significant legal confrontation, a judge ordered the Trump administration to disburse previously frozen foreign aid funds. Affected organizations reported non-compliance with the order, jeopardizing global aid efforts. The administration has argued it is reviewing contracts, while facing allegations of violating federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:13 IST
A federal judge in Washington has imposed a deadline on the Trump administration, requiring the release of frozen foreign aid funds by Wednesday night, following non-compliance with a prior order.

This intervention is part of a lawsuit filed by international aid organizations seeking relief and highlights a significant legal challenge to the administration's aid policies.

The administration's persistent reluctance to comply has drawn criticism and calls for action, with affected organizations facing operational threats and allegations of legal violations by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

