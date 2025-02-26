Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release Frozen Foreign Aid Funds

A federal judge in Washington has imposed a deadline on the Trump administration, requiring the release of frozen foreign aid funds by Wednesday night, following non-compliance with a prior order.

This intervention is part of a lawsuit filed by international aid organizations seeking relief and highlights a significant legal challenge to the administration's aid policies.

The administration's persistent reluctance to comply has drawn criticism and calls for action, with affected organizations facing operational threats and allegations of legal violations by the Trump administration.

