Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Freeze: Legal Showdown Over Billions

A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's attempt to freeze federal funding, citing potential catastrophic harm. This ruling followed lawsuits over a paused memo aimed at ensuring grants aligned with executive orders. The court deemed the freeze lacking legal basis and criticized its abrupt implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge extended an order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a major freeze on federal funding. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan stated that although some funds had been released, there was risk of a renewed attempt to halt financing.

The decision followed a legal battle initiated after the White House issued directives to pause spending. This pause aimed to align financial support with Trump's executive orders, including those ending diversity and inclusion programs.

Despite the withdrawal of the original memo, social media comments suggested the freeze policy persisted, prompting the judge to safeguard against future implementation. The court criticized the administration's plan for lacking legal grounding and triggering national disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

