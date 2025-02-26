Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Freeze: Legal Showdown Over Billions

A U.S. judge extended an order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a major freeze on federal funding. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan stated that although some funds had been released, there was risk of a renewed attempt to halt financing.

The decision followed a legal battle initiated after the White House issued directives to pause spending. This pause aimed to align financial support with Trump's executive orders, including those ending diversity and inclusion programs.

Despite the withdrawal of the original memo, social media comments suggested the freeze policy persisted, prompting the judge to safeguard against future implementation. The court criticized the administration's plan for lacking legal grounding and triggering national disruption.

