Tragedy at Wadi Seidna: Sudanese Army Plane Crash

A tragic incident occurred at Wadi Seidna Air Base when a Sudanese army plane crashed during takeoff, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

The Sudanese army's statement on Tuesday provided limited details, leaving questions about the incident's cause.

The military and civilian toll from the crash underscores the severe nature of the accident, prompting an investigation into what went wrong.

(With inputs from agencies.)