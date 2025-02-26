Left Menu

Tragedy at Wadi Seidna: Sudanese Army Plane Crash

A Sudanese military plane crash at Wadi Seidna Air Base resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries among military personnel and civilians. The army confirmed the incident on Tuesday but did not disclose specific details or the cause of the crash.

Tragedy at Wadi Seidna: Sudanese Army Plane Crash
A tragic incident occurred at Wadi Seidna Air Base when a Sudanese army plane crashed during takeoff, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

The Sudanese army's statement on Tuesday provided limited details, leaving questions about the incident's cause.

The military and civilian toll from the crash underscores the severe nature of the accident, prompting an investigation into what went wrong.

