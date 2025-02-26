Left Menu

Tragedy in Bareilly: Man Arrested for Wife's Death

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Jitendra was arrested for allegedly killing his wife during a family dispute while intoxicated. The incident occurred after a heated argument led to a violent attack resulting in her death. Police have sent the body for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife during a family altercation while under the influence of alcohol, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jitendra from Moraniya village in the Izzatnagar area, is alleged to have fatally assaulted his wife, Priya, by striking her head against a wall after a contentious argument on Tuesday night, according to Circle Officer Devendra Kumar.

The police were alerted immediately after the incident, resulting in Jitendra's swift arrest. The victim's body has been dispatched for a postmortem examination to ascertain further details, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

