Tragedy in Bareilly: Man Arrested for Wife's Death

In a tragic incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife during a family altercation while under the influence of alcohol, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jitendra from Moraniya village in the Izzatnagar area, is alleged to have fatally assaulted his wife, Priya, by striking her head against a wall after a contentious argument on Tuesday night, according to Circle Officer Devendra Kumar.

The police were alerted immediately after the incident, resulting in Jitendra's swift arrest. The victim's body has been dispatched for a postmortem examination to ascertain further details, officials disclosed.

