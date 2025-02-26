Tragedy in Bareilly: Man Arrested for Wife's Death
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Jitendra was arrested for allegedly killing his wife during a family dispute while intoxicated. The incident occurred after a heated argument led to a violent attack resulting in her death. Police have sent the body for postmortem.
In a tragic incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife during a family altercation while under the influence of alcohol, as reported by local police on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Jitendra from Moraniya village in the Izzatnagar area, is alleged to have fatally assaulted his wife, Priya, by striking her head against a wall after a contentious argument on Tuesday night, according to Circle Officer Devendra Kumar.
The police were alerted immediately after the incident, resulting in Jitendra's swift arrest. The victim's body has been dispatched for a postmortem examination to ascertain further details, officials disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
