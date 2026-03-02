Tragedy in Sawai Madhopur: Family Dispute Leads to Multiple Deaths

Tragedy struck Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, as three children were discovered dead in a water tank within their home. Their mother purportedly ended her life at the Bharatpur railway station, marking a distressing chain of events tied to domestic conflict and dowry harassment.

The deceased siblings, identified as Divya (5), Bharti (3), and Deepak (1.5), were discovered following a police tip-off on Monday morning. An immediate investigation commenced, linking the tragic deaths to their missing mother, Sangita Meena, who was later confirmed as the woman who had jumped in front of a train on Sunday night.

Sangita had previously uploaded a video accusing her in-laws of assault, implicating them should anything happen to her. A complaint by her brother charges her husband and relatives with dowry-related violence and murder. Officials are rigorously investigating all potential causes of this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)