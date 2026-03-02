Tragic End in Rajasthan: Family Dispute Leads to Double Suicide
In Rajasthan's Bikaner district, two women were found dead, hanging from a tree, seemingly due to a family dispute. Police identified the victims as Maya Nayak and her sister-in-law, Ratni Devi Nayak. A detailed inquiry, including a forensic examination, is being conducted to determine the cause.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Rajasthan's Bikaner district reported the discovery of two women, identified as Maya Nayak (20) and her 19-year-old sister-in-law Ratni Devi Nayak, hanging from a tree in a forest department nursery. The incident, which appears to stem from a domestic dispute, unfolded in Chak 33 KYD village in Khajuwala.
Police indicate that the women allegedly used their own 'chunris' or scarves to create nooses. Villagers stumbled upon the tragic scene late Sunday evening and promptly notified the authorities. The bodies were then taken to Khajuwala hospital for postmortem examinations.
While no foul play is immediately suspected, a comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, is currently underway to clarify the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Authorities are treating the incident with the utmost seriousness as they continue to gather facts and evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Death at Medical Store: Nine-Year-Old's Passing Sparks Investigation
Fresh Investigation Launched in 2005 Double Murder Case
Undertrial's Daring Escape During Court Appearance Sparks Investigation
Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations
Push for Transparency in Navi Mumbai Airport Naming and Crash Investigation