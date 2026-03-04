Gang Takedown: Police Arrest Key Suspects in Punjab Operations

In a significant crackdown, Punjab police nabbed Jagwinder Singh Kala, a purported member of the notorious Bambiha gang, in Faridkot district.

Acting on intelligence, the authorities secured three illegal firearms during the arrest of Kala, a Bathinda native, in a coordinated effort by the Faridkot police and Counter Intelligence wing.

Police continue to investigate Kala's network and his potential role in an illicit arms supply chain. In a concurrent operation, law enforcement seized two kilograms of heroin from a suspected drug smuggler, hinting at extensive drug trafficking links.