Gang Takedown: Police Arrest Key Suspects in Punjab Operations
In Punjab's Faridkot district, police arrested Jagwinder Singh Kala, linked to the Bambiha gang, recovering illegal weapons. Investigations aim to unveil the arms supply chain. Simultaneously, another operation led to the arrest of a drug smuggler with heroin, uncovering connections to a larger trafficking network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Punjab police nabbed Jagwinder Singh Kala, a purported member of the notorious Bambiha gang, in Faridkot district.
Acting on intelligence, the authorities secured three illegal firearms during the arrest of Kala, a Bathinda native, in a coordinated effort by the Faridkot police and Counter Intelligence wing.
Police continue to investigate Kala's network and his potential role in an illicit arms supply chain. In a concurrent operation, law enforcement seized two kilograms of heroin from a suspected drug smuggler, hinting at extensive drug trafficking links.