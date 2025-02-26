Milorad Dodik Sentenced: Implications for Bosnian Politics

A court in Bosnia handed down a decisive one-year prison sentence to Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian President of the Bosnian Serb entity, on Wednesday. Dodik faces an additional six-year ban from politics due to charges of separatist actions and defiance against the international overseer of Bosnian peace.

The landmark ruling came after a yearlong trial concluded in Sarajevo. Dodik's absence was notable during the sentencing, and he has responded defiantly, promising to resist the conviction and warning of "radical measures," which might include Republika Srpska's secession from Bosnia.

Dodik's threats have reignited fears within Bosnia, a country still recovering from the ethnic conflict of the early 1990s. The Dayton Accords, brokered by the U.S., ended that violence, but concerns linger that Dodik's actions could jeopardize the fragile peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)