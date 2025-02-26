Nonprofits Mobilize to Mitigate Foreign Aid Freeze Fallout

In response to the Trump administration's freeze on foreign assistance, nonprofits are intensifying fundraising efforts to aid organizations affected by the cuts. Unlock Aid, advocating for reforms in the US Agency for International Development, recently launched the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund to provide grants and minimize the policy's adverse effects globally.

The freeze, executed under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, caused mass layoffs at USAID and halted crucial humanitarian programs funded by the US, the largest global benefactor. As lawsuits challenge the freeze and seek to resume payments, organizations like Founders Pledge are rallying public support to address funding shortfalls.

The philanthropic sector is witnessing a surge in donor-advised funds, but foundational strategies remain unchanged despite rising needs. As nonprofits explore innovative fundraising avenues, they emphasize the significance of every donation in saving lives and alleviating suffering during this challenging period.

