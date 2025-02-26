Tensions Ease: Chinese Forces Withdraw from Taiwan's Coast

In a significant development, Taiwan's defence ministry reported that Chinese military forces have vacated a drill zone near the island's coastline. The withdrawal occurred by 3:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, signaling a reduction in immediate regional tension.

Despite the departure of Chinese forces, Taiwan's military has affirmed its commitment to vigilant monitoring of the area. Authorities emphasized readiness to deploy appropriate forces if required, ensuring a state of preparedness should the situation escalate.

Observers are closely watching the dynamics in the region, as the recent exercises were seen as a display of military might amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)