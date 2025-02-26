Left Menu

Gang of Fake Commandos Busted for Truck Heists

A gang posing as police commandos to rob trucks was arrested in the outskirts of a city. The group, led by Chanchal Singh, targeted vehicles from outside the union territory at night, using dummy guns and black uniforms to intimidate drivers. Several stolen items were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:34 IST
Gang of Fake Commandos Busted for Truck Heists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested a gang of robbers impersonating commandos to loot trucks near the city outskirts, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrest follows a complaint by Chanchal Singh from Haryana, who was ambushed by armed imposters at Maloora on February 22 while traveling on Srinagar-Bandipora road, a police spokesperson reported.

An investigation led to the capture of four suspects and the seizure of crime-related materials, including dummy guns and black uniforms, marking the end of their spree targeting outside vehicles on deserted highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025