Gang of Fake Commandos Busted for Truck Heists
A gang posing as police commandos to rob trucks was arrested in the outskirts of a city. The group, led by Chanchal Singh, targeted vehicles from outside the union territory at night, using dummy guns and black uniforms to intimidate drivers. Several stolen items were recovered.
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested a gang of robbers impersonating commandos to loot trucks near the city outskirts, officials announced on Wednesday.
The arrest follows a complaint by Chanchal Singh from Haryana, who was ambushed by armed imposters at Maloora on February 22 while traveling on Srinagar-Bandipora road, a police spokesperson reported.
An investigation led to the capture of four suspects and the seizure of crime-related materials, including dummy guns and black uniforms, marking the end of their spree targeting outside vehicles on deserted highways.
