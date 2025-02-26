Gang of Fake Commandos Busted for Truck Heists

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested a gang of robbers impersonating commandos to loot trucks near the city outskirts, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrest follows a complaint by Chanchal Singh from Haryana, who was ambushed by armed imposters at Maloora on February 22 while traveling on Srinagar-Bandipora road, a police spokesperson reported.

An investigation led to the capture of four suspects and the seizure of crime-related materials, including dummy guns and black uniforms, marking the end of their spree targeting outside vehicles on deserted highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)