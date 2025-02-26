Tumult at the National Archives: Unraveling Trump's Impact on America's Records

The National Archives, a key federal institution known for its nonpartisan stance and stewardship of America's historical records, finds itself at the center of turmoil as President Donald Trump initiates a swift transformation of the agency. The abrupt dismissal of its head archivist, Colleen Shogan, without explanation, marks a significant shift in the agency's political landscape.

Concerns about the agency's future have mounted as several senior staff members have resigned or accepted buyouts in the wake of Shogan's firing. The National Archives is responsible for preserving crucial documents, including the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, and plays an essential role in processes like constitutional amendments and presidential elections.

Former employees caution against the politicization of the archives, emphasizing the potential for biased decision-making that could distort historical records for future generations. As the agency undergoes internal reviews and transitions in leadership, questions about its commitment to impartiality and transparency remain pressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)