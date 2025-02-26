Left Menu

Ukrainian Strikes Hit Major Russian Oil Refinery and Military Airfields

The Ukrainian military launched attacks on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery, causing 40 explosions. Additionally, strikes targeted two military airfields in Crimea. Russia claimed it downed 128 Ukrainian drones overnight, with some damage reported to residential areas in Krasnodar. Sochi airport briefly closed for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:29 IST
In a significant escalation, the Ukrainian military struck the Tuapse oil refinery on Russia's Black Sea coast, resulting in at least 40 recorded explosions. The refinery, one of Russia's major oil-producing sites, has been targeted previously by Ukrainian drones.

Additionally, strikes were carried out on two military airfields in Crimea, although details remain sparse. Russia alleged the downing of 128 Ukrainian drones overnight in the Krasnodar region, with residential damage reported in Tuapse.

Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed damage to homes but no injuries. Sochi airport faced temporary closure for air safety. These developments highlight heightened tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

