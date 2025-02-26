Crisis in Zamzam: UN Halts Aid Amid Escalating Conflict
The UN's World Food Programme has paused aid distribution in Sudan's Zamzam camp due to intensified fighting between the military and RSF. The halt affects 300,000 residents at risk of starvation. Attacks have obstructed aid delivery, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Darfur's displacement camps.
- Country:
- Egypt
The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) announced a suspension of aid in Sudan's Zamzam camp, citing ongoing conflict between military forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the primary reason. This halt places around 300,000 residents in the camp at risk of starvation.
Over the past two weeks, escalating conflicts and intensified shelling have forced WFP and its partners to evacuate, leaving hundreds of thousands without vital support. The latest attack destroyed a central marketplace, critically restricting access to essential supplies.
The humanitarian crisis was further exacerbated after Doctors Without Borders ceased operations amid security concerns, and the UN reported that heavy weaponry had been used in the camp. Efforts to deliver aid have been obstructed by poor conditions and RSF's interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Violence in Sudan's Darfur: RSF Strikes Zamzam Camp Amid Conflict
Sudan's Violent Struggle: The RSF's Quest for Control
Crisis in Sudan: Aid Suspension Risks Famine in Zamzam Camp
UN food agency says fighting has forced it to pause aid to Sudan's famine-hit Zamzam camp, home to 500,000 displaced, reports AP.
Sudan's RSF to Establish 'Government of Peace and Unity'