Crisis in Zamzam: UN Halts Aid Amid Escalating Conflict

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) announced a suspension of aid in Sudan's Zamzam camp, citing ongoing conflict between military forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the primary reason. This halt places around 300,000 residents in the camp at risk of starvation.

Over the past two weeks, escalating conflicts and intensified shelling have forced WFP and its partners to evacuate, leaving hundreds of thousands without vital support. The latest attack destroyed a central marketplace, critically restricting access to essential supplies.

The humanitarian crisis was further exacerbated after Doctors Without Borders ceased operations amid security concerns, and the UN reported that heavy weaponry had been used in the camp. Efforts to deliver aid have been obstructed by poor conditions and RSF's interference.

