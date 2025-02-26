Musk's Radical Downsizing Agenda Stirs Controversy

President Donald Trump's administration has ordered federal agencies to brace for sweeping layoffs, potentially impacting thousands of civil service workers. This directive has stirred considerable debate and concern over the future of critical public services.

The controversial downsizing initiative is being spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk, who aims to slash $1 trillion from the federal budget. Despite the turmoil, government spending has actually increased, driven by rising debt and demographic pressures.

Musk's actions have sparked significant pushback from federal employees and raised alarms about potential breaches of privacy, leading to legal scrutiny and public protests. The situation has highlighted deep divisions within Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)