Trump Administration's Major Workforce Overhaul

A memo from the Trump administration outlined plans for mass layoffs in federal agencies, targeting duplicative and non-critical roles. The restructuring aims to downsize the 2.3 million civilian workforce, exempting key security and safety roles. The initiative aligns with President Trump and adviser Elon Musk's budget reduction goals.

Updated: 26-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:38 IST
The Trump administration has issued a directive for agencies to collaborate with the 'Department of Government Efficiency team leads' to identify positions for mass layoffs, according to a memo released on Wednesday.

The memo, from the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget, instructs agencies to eliminate redundant roles, unnecessary management layers, non-critical positions, and to automate routine functions, close regional offices, and decrease reliance on outside contractors. This initiative reflects a broader effort by President Donald Trump and advisor Elon Musk to minimize the federal workforce and cut the federal budget.

Most career employees within the 2.3 million-employee civilian government sector are targeted for downsizing. However, roles essential to law enforcement, border security, national security, immigration enforcement, public safety, the military, and the postal service are exempt from these cutbacks.

