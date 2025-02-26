Trump's Government Overhaul Sparks Workforce Changes

The Trump administration is taking steps toward a significant realignment of the American government. Federal agencies received a memo from the administration mandating the development of plans to cut employee positions, part of a broader effort to downsize the federal workforce.

This directive, requiring submission by March 13, includes a 'reduction in force', aimed at laying off employees and eliminating positions. The initiative reflects the administration's view of the federal government as 'costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt', striving to improve effectiveness for the American public.

With oversight from billionaire Elon Musk, who advises on government efficiency, departments like the General Services Administration have already begun implementing these changes. As Trump gathers his Cabinet, with Musk in attendance, they will discuss ongoing efforts and policy implementations per campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)