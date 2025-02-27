Left Menu

Historic Partnership: New Zealand and Vietnam Forge Stronger Ties

New Zealand and Vietnam have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming to deepen collaboration in defense, education, economics, climate change, and more. The agreement marks 50 years of diplomatic relations, with New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon emphasizing the importance of Vietnam to New Zealand's economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-02-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 03:54 IST
New Zealand and Vietnam formalized a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, committing to enhanced cooperation in defense, education, and economic activities, according to a joint statement released by both nations. These efforts are part of a plan to bolster political engagement and strengthen vital links between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, during his official visit to Vietnam, celebrating half a century of diplomatic connections. Luxon expressed his conviction that fortifying the relationship with Vietnam is crucial for New Zealand's economic expansion, offering businesses increased access to this vital market.

Vietnam's potential as an economic powerhouse in Asia is immense, according to Luxon, highlighting the vast prospects for collaboration on common objectives as both nations move towards future partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

