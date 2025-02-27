Mexico Strives for Tariff Accord with U.S.

In an ongoing effort to mitigate economic tensions, Mexico's Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Luis Rosendo Gutierrez reported progress in negotiations with the U.S. to settle tariff disagreements. The objective is to reach a conclusive agreement ahead of the impending deadline.

Discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer revealed mutual recognition of Mexico's extensive efforts. In particular, both sides noted significant strides taken by Mexico in addressing the issues of illegal drugs, including the battle against fentanyl, and broader migration challenges.

The meeting is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring economic stability and improving bilateral relations between the neighboring countries, underscoring Mexico's commitment to fulfilling international standards and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)