Mexico Strives for Tariff Accord with U.S.

Mexico's Deputy Foreign Trade Minister, Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, is collaborating with U.S. officials to finalize a tariff agreement before the deadline. This dialogue includes acknowledging Mexico's efforts to combat illegal drugs and manage migration issues, especially in dealing with fentanyl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:35 IST
In an ongoing effort to mitigate economic tensions, Mexico's Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Luis Rosendo Gutierrez reported progress in negotiations with the U.S. to settle tariff disagreements. The objective is to reach a conclusive agreement ahead of the impending deadline.

Discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer revealed mutual recognition of Mexico's extensive efforts. In particular, both sides noted significant strides taken by Mexico in addressing the issues of illegal drugs, including the battle against fentanyl, and broader migration challenges.

The meeting is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring economic stability and improving bilateral relations between the neighboring countries, underscoring Mexico's commitment to fulfilling international standards and cooperation.

