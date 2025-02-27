Sudden Cancellation: FDA Committee Meeting on Vaccine Policy Called Off

In an unexpected move, a key meeting of the advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on vaccine policy has been canceled. This startling development comes just weeks before the meeting was originally set to occur in March.

According to Paul Offit, a committee member, the FDA alerted them of this decision through an email on Wednesday. The implications of this cancellation are not yet clear, and Offit did not provide further details.

This meeting was supposed to play a significant role in shaping future vaccine policy. The sudden cancellation raises questions about the FDA's forthcoming strategies and decisions in vaccine administration and approval processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)