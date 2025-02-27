Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant overnight exchange, Hamas has returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages while Israel prepares to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The swap marks the culmination of the first phase of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which came into effect on January 19.

The truce has persisted despite challenges, but its immediate future remains uncertain as the initial phase concludes this week. With no proposals yet received for a continued truce, Hamas remains in limbo as Egyptian mediators played a critical role in negotiating the hostages' release.

The Israeli government confirmed the receipt of the hostages' bodies early Thursday, amidst previous delays stemming from hostage identity issues. Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in Ramallah as a bus with freed Palestinian detainees arrived, highlighting a moment of hope even as the truce's longevity is debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)