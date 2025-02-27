Drone Strike Escalates Tensions at Russia-Ukraine Border

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Ukrainian drone attack has struck a car in Russia's Belgorod border region, resulting in one death and one injury, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The attack occurred in the town of Graivoron, situated near the Ukrainian border.

Governor Gladkov shared the news of the fatal incident via the Telegram messaging app, detailing that the injured individual has been taken to hospital for treatment. This incident highlights the heightened tensions along the border.

This attack is part of a series of engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian border regions. Notably, last August, Ukrainian troops made a significant incursion into the Kursk region, capturing and still holding a portion of the territory as the conflict continues into its third year.

(With inputs from agencies.)