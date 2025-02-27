Left Menu

North Korea Sends Troops to Russian Frontlines Amid Ongoing Conflict

South Korean media reported that North Korea has deployed additional troops to Russia, notably to the Kursk region, to support in the Ukraine conflict. Over 11,000 North Korean soldiers are already stationed in Russia. North Korea has not officially confirmed its military aid to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports from South Korean media indicate an increase in North Korean military presence in Russia, although the exact size of the contingent remains unspecified. Intelligence sources highlight this deployment as significant amid ongoing hostilities.

The newly stationed troops have been observed in Russia's Kursk region, a key battleground where Russian forces are engaged in clashes with Ukrainian fighters. The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) has not responded to requests for remarks on the situation.

According to past declarations by the NIS, North Korea has committed over 11,000 troops to assist Russia in the Ukraine war. Furthermore, evidence from Western and Ukrainian experts demonstrates the utilization of North Korean weaponry by Russian forces. However, North Korea has yet to disclose its involvement officially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

