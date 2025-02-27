Chief Justice Halts Order on Trump's Foreign Aid Funds

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has issued an administrative stay, pausing an order mandating President Donald Trump's administration to disburse foreign aid funds. This temporary hold provides the court additional time to assess the government's appeal to halt Washington-based U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's ruling.

The Trump administration has argued its right to suspend agreements while reviewing compliance with presidential policies. Significant cuts have been announced, slashing over 90% of U.S. foreign aid contracts, aligning with Trump's 'America First agenda.' Critics argue this move threatens vital humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Aid organizations have initiated lawsuits, claiming the Trump administration illegally froze payments despite court orders. Legal representatives warn that these delays could irreparably harm organizations relying on these funds, accusing the administration of undermining international aid initiatives to dismantle diversity and inclusion programs.

