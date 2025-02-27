Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan Over Jammu & Kashmir Remarks at UNHRC

India harshly criticized Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a failed state dependent on international aid and spreading falsehoods by its military-terrorist complex. India affirmed Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part and called on Pakistan to focus on governance and justice for its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India delivered a scathing response to Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council after Pakistan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Denouncing Pakistan as a 'failed state' reliant on international aid, India accused it of spreading falsehoods from its military-terrorist alliance.

Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, criticized Pakistan for wasting the council's time and highlighted the progress in Jammu and Kashmir. Tyagi emphasized that the region remains an integral part of India, reflecting significant political and economic advancements.

Tyagi condemned Pakistan's human rights record, urging it to focus on governance rather than its obsession with India. He also accused Pakistan of misusing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as a mouthpiece, urging it to learn from India's focus on democracy and dignity for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

