Delhi Sting: Bogus Cops Busted in Honey Trap Racket

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals involved in a honey trap racket, accused of impersonating law enforcement officers to extort money from unsuspecting victims in the Rohini area, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Neeraj (36), Aashish (35), and Yogesh, alias Dhilu (40), hail from Bahadurgarh in Haryana. They were intercepted while operating two scooters near the Delhi Jal Board office in Vijay Vihar, one of them donning a sub-inspector's uniform, with another carrying additional police attire, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Amit Goel.

Upon initial questioning, the trio attempted to pass off as genuine police officers using fake IDs, but irregularities in their statements led to their detention. Ultimately, they confessed to involvement in multiple extortion cases. Technical surveillance is being utilized to track down other potential victims impacted by their fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)