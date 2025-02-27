Diplomatic Overture: Russia and U.S. Begin Resolving Tensions
Russia and U.S. diplomats are holding talks in Istanbul to address ongoing issues in their relationship. The aim is to remove irritants and strengthen confidence between the two nations, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She anticipates this meeting as the start of a series of productive consultations.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia and the United States have embarked on a diplomatic campaign to smooth over longstanding tensions. On Thursday, officials from both nations met in Istanbul, marking what Moscow envisions as the start of several discussions aimed at resolving bilateral issues.
The meeting's primary objective was to eliminate 'irritants' that have complicated U.S.-Russia relations, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She expressed optimism that the dialogue will pave the way for stronger confidence-building measures.
Zakharova emphasized that these talks could lead to overcoming disagreements and fostering a more collaborative relationship with the American side, potentially setting the stage for future diplomatic consultations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Thaw: Marc Fogel's Release Signals Hope for Ukraine Peace Talks
Modi and Vance Forge Stronger Ties Over Coffee and Clean Energy Talks
US and India Forge Stronger Ties Through Energy Talks
Defence Secretary Engages in Strategic Bilateral Talks at Aero India 2025
Diplomatic Talks and Controversies: Bangladesh-India Meeting Amid Tensions