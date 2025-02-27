Left Menu

Diplomatic Overture: Russia and U.S. Begin Resolving Tensions

Russia and U.S. diplomats are holding talks in Istanbul to address ongoing issues in their relationship. The aim is to remove irritants and strengthen confidence between the two nations, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She anticipates this meeting as the start of a series of productive consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:17 IST
Diplomatic Overture: Russia and U.S. Begin Resolving Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and the United States have embarked on a diplomatic campaign to smooth over longstanding tensions. On Thursday, officials from both nations met in Istanbul, marking what Moscow envisions as the start of several discussions aimed at resolving bilateral issues.

The meeting's primary objective was to eliminate 'irritants' that have complicated U.S.-Russia relations, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She expressed optimism that the dialogue will pave the way for stronger confidence-building measures.

Zakharova emphasized that these talks could lead to overcoming disagreements and fostering a more collaborative relationship with the American side, potentially setting the stage for future diplomatic consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025