Diplomatic Overture: Russia and U.S. Begin Resolving Tensions

Russia and the United States have embarked on a diplomatic campaign to smooth over longstanding tensions. On Thursday, officials from both nations met in Istanbul, marking what Moscow envisions as the start of several discussions aimed at resolving bilateral issues.

The meeting's primary objective was to eliminate 'irritants' that have complicated U.S.-Russia relations, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She expressed optimism that the dialogue will pave the way for stronger confidence-building measures.

Zakharova emphasized that these talks could lead to overcoming disagreements and fostering a more collaborative relationship with the American side, potentially setting the stage for future diplomatic consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)