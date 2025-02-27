Left Menu

Netanyahu Accelerates Cairo Ceasefire Negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed his negotiation team to head to Cairo to advance discussions on the Gaza ceasefire. The deal's first phase is nearing its conclusion, necessitating further dialogues.

Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his negotiation team to travel to Cairo, intensifying efforts in the Gaza ceasefire discussions, his office disclosed on Thursday.

With the first stage of the ceasefire agreement approaching its deadline this week, talks are deemed critical for continued peace efforts.

Netanyahu's move underscores the urgency and significance the Israeli government places on advancing these peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

