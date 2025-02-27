Heroic Citizens Thwart Robberies in Delhi's Outer North

In a commendable display of bravery, the Delhi Police honored vigilant citizens who helped thwart three separate robbery and snatching incidents in the city's outer north area, an official reported on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Nidhin Valsan, praised the swift actions of the citizens and timely police intervention in leading to the apprehension of several suspects. In one incident on February 25, Babita and her son confronted a local miscreant who assaulted her son and stole Rs 1,600. Despite being injured, Babita managed to restrain the suspect until police arrived.

In other incidents, Naresh Parcha bravely pursued an armed intruder, while commuter Ram Avtar and an acquaintance detained two juvenile suspects following a snatching attempt. The police continue to search for additional suspects in the ongoing investigation.

