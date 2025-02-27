Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Madhya Pradesh's Plan for Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal

The Supreme Court has upheld a Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the removal and disposal of toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy site to Pithampur. Despite objections, the Court emphasized reliance on expert opinions for the waste's transportation and disposal, underscoring the ongoing judicial monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday decided not to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's directive regarding the disposal of toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy site. This waste will be shifted to the Pithampur area in the Dhar district for proper disposal.

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih presided over the bench that dismissed a petition challenging the high court's December 2024 order. The state government was instructed to remove the waste from the Union Carbide India Ltd site, following an expert panel's review comprising NEERI, NGRI, and the CPCB.

The high court's oversight aims to expedite waste disposal, emphasizing recommendations from prominent environmental entities. Concerns raised by intervenors are to be addressed by the high court, ensuring all protocols are adhered to during this sensitive process of waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

