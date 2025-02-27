Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Tour: From Ireland to Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin during a stop in Ireland en route to talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The leaders discussed European involvement in peace talks and the U.S.-Ukraine rare earth minerals agreement. Zelenskiy praised Ireland's support post-Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a brief yet impactful stop in Ireland, engaging in earnest dialogue with Prime Minister Micheal Martin at Shannon Airport. Their meeting occurred ahead of Zelenskiy's pivotal visit to the United States to discuss strategic agreements with President Donald Trump.

The primary focus of Zelenskiy's upcoming discussions in Washington revolves around a crucial deal on rare earth minerals. However, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that the fruition of this agreement depends on successful negotiations and sustained U.S. support. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude towards Martin and the Irish people for their pivotal role in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the 2022 Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Martin highlighted the importance of European involvement in the broader peace process. He reflected on the warm and meaningful discourse with Zelenskiy, emphasizing Ukraine's steadfast partnership with the United States. France's ongoing diplomatic efforts were also a point of discussion, underscoring Europe's integral role in future peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

