Left Menu

Tragedy Repeats: Accused Freed, Teen Kidnapped Again

A 17-year-old girl has been kidnapped once again by Asif Khan, who was previously arrested for her rape. Khan was out on bail when he allegedly abducted the teenager. An FIR was filed, and efforts are underway to trace the girl. The case highlights ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:52 IST
Tragedy Repeats: Accused Freed, Teen Kidnapped Again
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl has been kidnapped again by Asif Khan, despite facing ongoing trial for her earlier rape, according to the police.

The girl's father reported the abduction on February 5, leading to an FIR at Gopiganj police station, confirming the police's search efforts.

Khan had spent eight months in jail before securing bail, and the incident underscores the legal system's complexities in dealing with similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025