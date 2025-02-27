Tragedy Repeats: Accused Freed, Teen Kidnapped Again
A 17-year-old girl has been kidnapped once again by Asif Khan, who was previously arrested for her rape. Khan was out on bail when he allegedly abducted the teenager. An FIR was filed, and efforts are underway to trace the girl. The case highlights ongoing legal challenges.
A 17-year-old girl has been kidnapped again by Asif Khan, despite facing ongoing trial for her earlier rape, according to the police.
The girl's father reported the abduction on February 5, leading to an FIR at Gopiganj police station, confirming the police's search efforts.
Khan had spent eight months in jail before securing bail, and the incident underscores the legal system's complexities in dealing with similar cases.
