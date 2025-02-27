Putin Warns West Against Sabotaging U.S.-Russia Relations
President Putin cautioned against Western elites trying to destabilize the improving relations between Russia and the U.S. He praised initial diplomacy with the new U.S. administration and urged the use of intelligence services to counteract opposition. Cybersecurity and counter-terrorism efforts were also emphasized.
President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to Western elites on Thursday against attempts to derail a promising rapprochement between Russia and the United States. He vowed to leverage Russian diplomats and intelligence services to thwart any such efforts.
Addressing the country's FSB security service, Putin highlighted the optimism surrounding initial engagements with the new U.S. administration. He noted a mutual interest in restoring ties and tackling critical global security challenges, while lauding the current pragmatic approach of Russia's international partners.
However, Putin acknowledged potential obstacles, noting that some Western elites aim to maintain global instability. He implied the European Union and Britain might resist Russia-U.S. dialogues on Ukraine without EU involvement. Meanwhile, Putin directed the FSB to bolster cybersecurity and counter-terrorism operations.
